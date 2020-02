It's time to mulch all of those Christmas trees that were dropped off for recycling!

President of Rocky Mountain Compost Bryce Glen said, "We are the end spot for your Christmas tree. We're getting trees all the way from the Shepherd/Huntley area, all the way down to Laurel. That's quite an area."

Glen said about 4,000 Christmas trees get recycled every year. He said it takes about 5 hours to mulch all of them.

The mulch will be used at places like ZooMontana and the Montana Audubon Center.