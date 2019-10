You can now have a holly, jolly, six-figure Christmas.

As the countdown to the holiday season begins, Tiffany and Co. is offering advent calendars that will set you back 112,000 dollars.

The "Ultimate Advent Calendar" includes 24 jewelry items.

But don't assume you can just walk out of the store with one.

The advent calendar weighs 355 pounds, and is assembled upon delivery via Tiffany's "White Glove Service."