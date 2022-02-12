LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Starbucks is coming to Livingston and locals are not happy about it. It'll be at the old Arby's building on Park Street.

The Livingston Business Improvement District says they understand why tourists would like the addition, but say it would be bad for the city and small business in the area.

"Livingston has a wealth of locally-owned small coffee shops and kiosks that not only fuel the community with caffeine and tasty treats but serve as community social hubs," Executive Director for the Livingston Business Improvement District said and Explore Livingston Montana Coalition said. "Many of the most vibrant conversations in town take place in our coffee shops."

Right now, the closest Starbucks location to Livingston is Bozeman. Within the same parking lot that the Starbucks will be in, is a local coffee stand called Coffee Creek Espresso.

According to King, local businesses support gives 250% more for the town than corporations, saying when you shop local, your dollar has a quadruple the effect on Livingston's economy than when you buy from a corporation.

“When you buy your coffee at an independent small business, you create jobs, maintain our town's historic downtown charm, get superior service and have access to unique goods," King said. "We are saddened to learn of plans for a Starbucks to go into the old Arby's space near exit 333, when there are already so many independent coffee shop options, including one in the same parking lot as the planned Starbucks location."

A change.org petition, which calls to keep Starbucks out of Livingston, has more than 1,500 signatures.

The petition reads:

Livingston, MT is unique for its abundance of small businesses that make up our strong community. Larger franchises such as Starbucks diminish our small town's character and take business away from other locally-owned coffee shops in town. Help us say no to a Starbucks in Livingston by signing the petition below.

One signature against the corporation reads: “This town doesn’t need a corporate Starbucks. We have many wonderful local coffee kiosks that need our support instead.”

“We'd prefer to not have a Starbucks move to our town, but if it does, we encourage locals and visitors alike to continue to support small locally-owned coffee shops and businesses,” King said.

Wake Up Montana did reach out to the Starbucks Corporation and they sent us the following statement: