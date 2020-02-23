BILLINGS, Mont. - Three people fled the scene of a hit and run this afternoon after T-Boning another driver, and flipping his vehicle on its side.

Billings Police Department Sgt. Bret Becker says people witnessed the car run a stop sign going from 12th Street West onto Grand Avenue striking and flipping an SUV.

The passenger who was hit was brought to a hospital with a few bruises but no serious injuries.

After the crash, witnesses say the three people got out of their vehicle and ran on foot. Police are looking for a Black and White male, both look to be in their thirties, while the third member was a woman.

Sgt. Becker says there was alcohol found in the vehicle.

Keep a lookout for the three individuals who are described above, and if you have any information please contact the Billings PD.