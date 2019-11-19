Three shootings in Billings in 10 days

There have been three separate shootings in Billings in 10 days.

The first shooting occurred November 9 at Shooters Bar and Casino on Avenue D. In that shooting, a 24 year old woman was taken to the hospital. A 22 year old woman was arrested in connection with the shooting. https://twitter.com/BillingsPD/status/1193446071977922562

The second shooting occurred November 16. It happened near 7th Avenue S and S 27th Street. In that shooting, police say a female victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. https://twitter.com/BillingsPD/status/1195965550842671104

The most recent shooting occurred yesterday morning.

Billings Police were called at 3:19 am for a 17 year old young man who was shot twice. This shooting occurred in the 1000 block of N 25th Street. Billings Police say the victim's injuries appear to be non- life threatening. https://twitter.com/BillingsPD/status/1196392293277696001

Billings Police continue to investigate these shootings.