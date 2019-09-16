Three seriously injured in crash west of Laurel

KULR- Three people are transported to the hospital with serious and life threatening injuries following a crash on U.S. Highway 212.

A little after 10 a.m. Monday morning, emergency crews responded to U.S. Highway 212, just south of Laurel, for a near head-on collision.

According to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Barry Mitchell, a vehicle attempted to pass a semi along the highway, causing the collision.

The driver of one vehicle was transported to the hospital via HELP Flight, while the passenger was transported by ground.

First responders used the jaws of life to extricate both the driver and passenger in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle who attempted to pass the semi was also transported by ground with serious injuries.

Drugs or alcohol don't appear to be factors in this crash and an investigation is ongoing.

The highway was temporarily shutdown but reopened completely around 1:40 Monday afternoon.