Billings Police are investigating following an early morning crash at RimRock Mall.

According to police the crash happened just after midnight Wednesday.

The Sergeant on scene says that investigators found an 18-year-old man in the vehicle. He had been stabbed.

Police also say that two other 18-year-old men arrived separately at hospitals also suffering from stab wounds.

Police believe these two men are connected with the crash at RimRock Mall but none of the individuals are cooperating.