Terrifying moments inside a nightclub early Saturday morning in Youngstown, Ohio, where a unman opened fire, killing one man and injuring two others.

Police say when they arrived at the Utopia Video Nightclub, they heard more gunshots.

They believe the shots wee being fired in the back of the crowd, but they were unable to find the shooter.

They did find three victims.

A 27-year-old man died at a hospital.

A man and a woman, both in their early 20s, are being treated for gunshot wounds.