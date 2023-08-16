BILLINGS, Mont - Three people were sent to the hospital after Billings Police received a call about a weapons complaint on the west end of town in the area of King Ave and S 36th St W. According to BPD's Facebook post the three individuals were taken to the hospital and the suspect has barricaded themselves inside a home.

As of 5:35 a.m. West Meadow Drive is closed to all foot traffic and King Avenue West both east and west bound will be closed from S. 36th Street W to S 32nd Street West.

This is a developing story and we'll update this article as we learn more.