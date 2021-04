Seven people were shot overnight in North Carolina.

Authorities say the shootings took place at a house party around midnight.

Police say three were killed and anther four were wounded.

The condition of the wounded victims are not clear.

And the names of the deceased have not been released pending notifications of kin.

Police say they do not believe the general public is in aby danger.

Police Chief Donny Williams says investigators are working to identify a suspect in the mass shooting