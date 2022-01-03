The Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating after a woman, who had been kidnapped in Aurora, was found dead in Douglas County Friday.

On December 16, 2021, the Aurora Police Major Crimes Unit was notified by the Fort Collins Police Department regarding a missing person that they had been investigating. Information obtained through their investigation led detectives to believe that the missing person, a 29-year-old woman, was last seen in Aurora. Investigators believe the woman may have been kidnapped on November 6th.

The suspects, two men and a woman, were last seen driving a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu. Detectives then discovered that the Malibu was seen in Douglas County, near North State Highway 83 and Russellville Road, on November 7th.

The vehicle has since been recovered and the three people believed to be involved are in custody.

The two men and woman involved with the female’s disappearance were arrested by local police in Sheridan Wyoming on December 29 for unrelated charges. Detectives from the Aurora Police Major Crimes Unit drove up to Wyoming that day to question them. The next day, December 30, Aurora Police Detectives secured warrants for their arrest for first degree kidnapping.

The suspects have been identified as:

43 year-old Shantel Edlund of Sheridan, Wyoming

39 year-old Case Childers of Casper Wyoming

23 year-old Leo VanBuskirk of Sheridan, Wyoming

The three suspects, previously charged with First Degree Kidnapping, will most likely be charged with First Degree Murder.

The three suspects currently remain in custody at the Sheridan County Detention Center.