three people dead, two dozen injured after boat overturns in California

A boat captain is in custody after a vessel believed to be smuggling people into the US crashed off the San Diego, California shore.

Officials say the 40-foot cabin cruiser was overcrowded with 30 people on board.

Twenty-seven people were taken to area hospitals, three people died.

The boat crashed into the reef where it broke apart.

Multiple agencies were called in to help with the incident, including fire and rescue, the coast guard and border patrol.

Officials are still investigating where the boat originated from.

Border patrol agents said there had been an increase in a number of illegal crossings at sea and had ramped up coastal patrols this weekend as a result.