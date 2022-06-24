Three Out Of Seven Districts Now Open

The Yellowstone and Gardiner national forest districts are now open, which is good news for anyone who is planning to visit the National Forest.

However, there are still some areas that will remain off limits until further notice. An assessment was done and the National Forest Agency has decided three of the seven districts are safe enough to open. Which means people can go and enjoy those areas.

Mariah Leuschen-Lonergran says, after a thorough review of the damaged areas they are able to see what needs to be done and what is safe enough for visitors.

“We have a better idea what areas are able to be open and unaffected and what human life and safety are. We've gotten past that and were able to open just kind of check and secure those trails and bridges”

She says there are areas that will remain closed like Main Mill Creek & East and West, Main Boulder, Chippy Park, and a few others. Until further notice.

She says thay are anticpating lifting the district wide closure for the beartooth ranger district this afternoon.

For anyone heading out shes says with a few roads still closed some areas will be more crowed than other.

“Be patient – be kind – some of that community – was heavily impacted – and surrounding communities were impacted so the congestion at trails heads might be a little – especially with – some areas – some specific sight closures that congestion in parking might be a little bit heavier than people are used to.” says Mariah.