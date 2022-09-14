UPDATE, SEPT. 14

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with two prisoners who escaped from the Yellowstone County Detention Facility over the weekend.

Court documents say Cody Flesch and Quincy Pfister got out of the facility through a broken window in their cell around 8:00 pm Sunday night.

A search for the men was immediately launched and on Monday, Sept. 12, Billings Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit received information that both men may be at the Colonial Apartments.

A Billings police officer responded to the apartment complex and after a short time, saw a man exit that appeared to be watching someone.

Documents identify the man as Joseph Henery Gonzales.

Shortly after, a passenger car pulled into the alley next to the apartment and four men exited the apartment and got in.

The officer saw that two of the men appeared to be Flesch and Pfister. He proceeded to follow the vehicle as it drove away from the apartments.

When the officer activated his emergency lights to perform a traffic stop on 1st Ave. N, the vehicle did not stop and proceeded onto Main St., running a red light.

Multiple officers were able to pin the suspect vehicle in the northbound lanes on Main St. near MetraPark.

The occupants of the suspect vehicle were ordered to surrender, and documents say a subject, later identified as Jeffery Wayne Follet, got out of the back of the car with a pistol in his hand.

Follet reportedly initially ignored commands to drop the weapon before eventually dropping it and running away on foot.

An officer pursued and detained Follet.

The other officers on scene removed Flesch and Pfister from the back seat of the car and identified Joseph Leon Gonzales Jr. as the driver and Joseph Henery Gonzales as a passenger.

Everyone involved was taken to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility for booking and remand.

During a search of Gonzales Jr. at the jail, officers reportedly found around 15 pills stamped with an “M 30” imprint that were preliminarily identified as fentanyl.

Joseph Henery Gonzales has been charged with two counts of obstructing justice.

Joseph Leon Gonzeles Jr. has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs, fleeing from or eluding a peace officer and two counts of obstructing justice.

Jeffery Wayne Follet has been charged with unlawful possession of firearm by convicted person, obstructing a peace officer and two counts of obstructing justice.

UPDATE: SEPT. 12 AT 5:38 P.M.

Sgt. Cagle with the Billings Police Department reports that both inmates have been located and arrested.

No injuries are reported and Cody Flesch and Quincy Pfister are back in custody.

UPDATE: SEPT. 12 AT 1:06 P.M.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information resulting in the apprehension of the two inmates who escaped the Yellowstone County Detention Facility Sunday night, according to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.

YCSO told Montana Right Now they are still searching, following leads and working with other agencies in regard to locating the escaped inmates.

Anyone with information is asked to call 406-657-8200 or YCSO at 406-256-2929.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement are searching for two inmates who they say escaped from Yellowstone County Detention Facility Sunday night.

The two inmates were identified as Cody Flesch and Quincy Pfister, according to the Billings Police Department via Twitter.

Flesch, 31, is described as male, standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 170 pounds.

Pfister, 23, is described as male, standing 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds.

BPD said they escaped at around 8:25 p.m.

According to a release from the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, they both escaped through a dislodged window.

Anyone who locates the two inmates is asked to not approach them, but contact emergency dispatch at 406-657-8200 or 9-1-1.