The NFR has reached championship Saturday inside the mighty Thomas and Mack. And for our Montanan contingent, a very real possibility of bringing home not one not two but three world championships.

In steer wrestling Helena’s Ty Erickson now a round away from his first world title. Saturday night was a huge win in round 9 with a time of 3.6 and that keeps him number one in the world. After the round Erickson said the experience of being in Vegas is paying off big this week.

“Our mindset right now is strictly focused on the National Finals Rodeo. We’re trying to do as well as we can right now but as soon as we leave from here we have about three weeks off and we got to start all over again," said Erickson.

Miles city Haven Meged came in number one in tiedown roping he's still number one heading in around 10. Not bad for the rookie in his first trip to the NFR.

“We're her to do our job and what to take away other than the awesome experience to get to be here and rope against the best guys. This big of a crowd. I mean it’s just a dream come true to be able to able to make it my rookie year," said Meged.

And in team roping Helena's Chase Tryan and Brenten Hall pick up 3rd prize money last on Saturday, big time pressure for these two coming up in around 10, but as always it’s the same thought process each night out.

“Aw its been a blast man, partners ropes great we’ve drawn pretty decent steers and been catching them all," said Tryan.

Can they bring it home? We will find out after round ten of the NFR coming up on Saturday night.