MONTANA - After a lot of activity Thursday, lawmakers decided to send three marijuana bills to the House floor. All of the bills present a different version of how recreational marijuana implementation could work in Montana. However, they now have less than a week to send the bills to the Senate.

House Bills 670,701 and 707 are all headed to the House floor. HB 701 and 707, originally failing to get out of House committees, had to be revived.

"If we do not save this revenue today, we'll end up in a position that takes the state's general fund to address the problems," Representative Derek Skees, from House District 4, said.

His bill, 670, was the only one to be initially approved by a House committee. If passed, it would require a single license to sell medical and recreational marijuana. It would also create a trust fund for drug-related problems.

"Other states have legalized marijuana, and we have watched as many aspects of residents' lives have felt the cost of legal use," Skees said.

House Bill 701 is an extensive blueprint for the marijuana program, creating separate licenses to sell recreational and medical cannabis.

"In your mind now, separate the adult use tax dollars from the medical maijuana tax dollars - medical dollars going to the medical program, adult use dollars going to the adult use program," Representative Mike Hopkins, from House District 92, said.

It would also put money in an account for mental health and substance abuse treatment.

"For the growing, for the tracking, for the testing, for the transporting, for the manufacturing, for the selling and for the taxing of adult use marijuana," Hopkins said.

"Section one details the tax being paid by licensed wholesalers who then sell the product to retailers," Representative Brad Tschida, from House District 97, said.

Finally, House Bill 707 tries to mirror an existing tax system to give money back to the state.

"The main premise is to assess the tax on adult use marijuana as we do with the three-tiered system for alcohol, where we would tax it wholesale," Tschida said.

Overall, lawmakers have to work quickly because if the legislature can't vote through any of these bills by the end of the session, the system set up by Initiative 190 would be the framework, and recreational sales would start in January of 2022.