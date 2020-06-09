Three local Billings businesses collaborate to produce t-shirts for Relay For Life of Yellowstone

BILLINGS, Mont. -- With Relay For Life of Yellowstone about a month away, the need for t-shirts for teams and the event has become vital.

The Coronavirus pandemic has created challenges in terms of fundraising and finding ways to create the shirts. However, three local businesses in Billings have come together to create t-shirts for one of the American Cancer Society's biggest fundraisers.

Patrick Parker, owner of Beartooth Designs is in charge of the design aspect of Relay For Life and understands the importance of the community stepping up. "We all kind of realized the hardships non-profits are seeing and as fundraising events without people it doesn't bode well so I think a lot of companies are coming together to try and make it happen for those non-profits."

As the challenges for fundraising continued, The American Cancer Society may have found themselves in a bind trying to find funds for t-shirts, but with the help of PayneWest Insurance, that was no longer an issue.

"We just wanted to do our part in providing them for free because of the challenges American Caner Society and Relay For Life are having obviously in funds generated, suppliers and those kind of things," says Vicki-Lynn Terpstra, Senior Marketing Manager for PayneWest. "That was one thing that could have been eliminated and we wanted to ensure it was not."

As for team t-shirts, Graphic Imprints took command and even has a team participating themselves. Sales Director Scott Mackney believes Relay For Life taking place will be great for all the participants.

"Over the last two and a half, three months, society has been humbled a bit. So just anything and any type of gathering in a safe environment with social distancing like that, I think it's just refreshing to know it's going to take part in some way shape or form."

The Relay For Life of Yellowstone will take place on July 10th from 6p.m. - 11p.m. This year's relay is dubbed the 'Street Edition' and will consist of a 1.5 mile cruise down 24th Street West. The cruise will start at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 24th Street West and continue until it meets Monad Road.

For information on how to register or donate, you can visit the Relay For Life of Yellowstone website.