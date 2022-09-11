BILLINGS, Mont. - Three juveniles have been arrested in relation to drive-by shootings in Billings.

Saturday night, officers responded to two separate shootings on N 17th and Jefferson St. that are believed to be related, the Billings Police Department (BPD) reported.

A vehicle involved in the shootings was found near one of the scenes and two juveniles were arrested at the time.

On Sunday, BPD said a third juvenile was arrested in relation to the incidents.

No injuries were reported and an investigation is ongoing.