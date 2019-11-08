Three infants in the NICU die after being exposed to bacteria

A Pennsylvania hospital is under investigation after three babies died inside the hospital's Neonatal Intensive care Unit.

The hospital says eight premature babies were exposed to Pseudomonas bacteria.

Three babies died as a result of the bacteria between July and September.

Rosmary Leeming, chief medical officer of Geisinger Medical Center, says testing revealed the bacteria came from equipment used to measure donor breast milk, and brushes used to clean the utensils.

The hospital has since switched over to single-use equipment to measure and administer the breast milk.

Since implementing the single-use, the Pennsylvania Department of Health cited the hospital for not having a policy in place for the new process.

Two of the families of the babies say the deaths were preventable and have filed lawsuits against the hospital.