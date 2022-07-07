HELENA, Mont. - Yellowstone, Treasure and Sweet Grass counties have been added to the presidential major disaster declaration for Montana.

On Thursday, it was announced FEMA approved Montana’s request to add the three counties, for a total of six counties in southern Montana now eligible for aid through FEMA’s Public Assistance Program.

A release from the Office of the Governor says the federal aid that accompanies the major disaster declaration supplements state and local resources being used to offset widespread damage caused by the flooding.

Specifically, the FEMA Public Assistance Program provides supplemental federal grant assistance for debris removal and the restoration of disaster-damaged, publicly owned facilities, and specific facilities of certain private nonprofit organizations.

“I appreciate Administrator Deanne Criswell and her team at FEMA for approving the state’s request to add Sweet Grass, Yellowstone, and Treasure counties to the presidential major disaster declaration for Montana,” Governor Greg Gianforte said. “This assistance will further help our communities along the Yellowstone River recover and rebuild from recent flooding."