Three children die in house fire in indiana

Three young children died in a house fire in Indiana Saturday morning.

First responders were called to the Miami County home just before 11 am after the children's mother 27-year-old Laura Gingerich, reported smelling smoke.

The children, ages one, fie, and six were is a second floor room that Gingerich was unable to get to, because of heavy smoke.

Officials say the three children were all found unconscious and not breathing.

They were taken to the hospital where they later died.

At this time, the cause of the fire nor what caused the children's death has been determined.

The investigation is ongoing.