BILLINGS, Mt: Billings West High was put under a lockdown due to a medical emergency following student drug overdose on Wednesday morning.

The lockdown happened around 8:30 am and lasted about an hour.

Billings Police Department confirmed that three 14-year-old students overdosed after ingesting what is called a Dab, a concentrated form of Cannabis.

Two of the students were taken to a local hospital for treatment and one was sent home with their guardian.

There are no updates on their conditions at this time.

Chelsea Kemp, mother of a Billings West High student, said that she was extremely frustrated because she did not hear about the lockdown in what she felt was an appropriate amount of time.

“I didn't even find out from the school until about two hours after the incident happened which was really disappointing as a parent and I was very concerned andheartbroken and it's kind of disturbing that there isn't a better communication between the school district and parents,” explained Chelsea.

After hearing parents' concerns about the delay in communication, the District Superintendent, Greg Upham, said that in an incident like this, the school administration needs to be very careful with what they are sharing to make sure they are giving the correct information while also protecting students’ privacy.

"We can't post anything until we confirm all the information but we do give our information out as soon as we possibly can. A lot of the situations that we have, we won't send updates prior to anything being finalized,” emphasized Upham.

The superintendent also encouraged everyone to work together as a community to keep students safe inside and outside of school premises.