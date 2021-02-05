BILLINGS, MT - Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell with Billings Fire says Billings fire engine 1 rolled onto its side on Highway 87 while responding to a motor vehicle crash at I-90 452 mile marker at 8:07 a.m. Friday morning.

Mitchell says the firefighters were trying to get to the scene of that two vehicle crash where motorists were trapped. While enroute the fire engine lost control and started sliding sideways before contacting the curb and flipped over onto its side.

Mitchell says that all three occupants of the fire truck were transported with non-life threatening injuries as a precaution.

Mitchell says that this crash should serve as a reminder that the roads are slick and drivers need to slow down and be cautious while also moving over for emergency vehicles.