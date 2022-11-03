BILLINGS, Mont. - A threat made to West High School Thursday has been found to not be credible.

School officials and Billings police were made aware of a possible threat at the school Thursday.

An investigation was launched and the Billings Police Department says the threat does not appear to be credible.

The situation will continue to be monitored by School District 2 officials and Billings police.

Details on the threat were not shared at this time.