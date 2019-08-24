Thousands of people who lost their homes in the deadly Camp Fire in Nothern California last year returned to the town for the high school football team's first game since the wildfire.

Emotions ran high, as most of the players lost their homes in the fire.

There was a lot of love on the field and in the stands.

The team has been through a lot, to say the least.

Almost everyone on the field lost their home in the Camp Fire.

And tonight, the players feel like they have a lot to prove.

And they proved it all with a win, even though they were winners before they even played the game.

Paradise High School beat their rival 42-to-0 Friday night.

And the players from the rival school donated a weeks' worth of lunch money to the paradise team.