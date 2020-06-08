Thousands of of residents in awe after 'Black Lives Matter' rally

BILLINGS, Mont. - It was an emotional day in Billings on Sunday as thousands gathered on the lawn of the Yellowstone County Courthouse for a peaceful rally. Protesters remain in awe of the event and the moment will forever be in Montana history.

For many protesters and Billings residents the George Floyd rally is an event they'll never forget. The sentiment is especially true for event organizer Amber Palmer.

"I cried yesterday during the tribute to George Floyd when we all laid on the ground or linked arms. But it really didn’t fully hit me until I got home and I lost it. I mean there were so many happy tears because everybody came together. Some were emotional and sad but most of it was just me being so thankful that everything turned out better than we could have ever imagined," says Palmer.

And while the rally turned into an impromptu march downtown business owners say they weren’t the least bit worried.

“It was just an awesome feeling to have you know, the police department come and say hey we want the protest to happen we want it to be peaceful but these are the measures that we’re taking," says Lenny Howes, owner of Ebon Coffee Collective.

Soup and Such owners Mike and Antonia Craighill tell us the downtown resource officer with Billings police visited their business the day before the rally. They say as the officer informed them of the plan the department had to keep their business safe and it was a reassuring moment.

“It was just an awesome feeling to have you know, the police department come and say hey we want the protest to happen we want it to be peaceful but these are the measures that we’re taking”.

Palmer is thankful that the entire event was peaceful and is hopeful it made an impact on the community.

“Just to see and hear the things that people have been through is definitely eye-opening as well for other people there and it really made them think and it really made them uncomfortable and that’s what we want, we want people to be uncomfortable, we want people to think and we want people to help make a change.”