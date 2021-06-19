Thompson competes in 1500m Freestyle at U.S. Olympic Team Trials

The preliminary races at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for swimming in Omaha, Nebraska wrapped up on Saturday.

Billings swimmer Peter Thompson was the latest Montana athlete to compete on the big stage .

Thompson is a member of the Billings Aquatic Club, and competed at trials for the first time in the Men's 1500m Freestyle.

He's the second swimmer from Billings to compete this week, joining fellow Stingray Ethan Harder .

Thompson finished seventh in the second heat of the event with a time of 16:11.93 seconds. The top two swimmers in the event advanced to finals.

Thompson will swim for the University of Virginia in the fall.