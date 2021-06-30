'This year it's been difficult:' Colstrip Public Schools Superintendent says they are still looking for 10 certified teaching positions

COLSTRIP, Mont. - Colstrip Public Schools is still looking for 10 certified teaching positions, according to Superintendent Bob Lewandowski.

"Last year, we may have been looking for one or two teachers at this particular time," Lewandowski said. "This year, it's been difficult."

Six of those positions are for elementary teachers.

He went on to say:

"Getting these people in place is critical. Normally, most schools have this done by the end of June. Here we are at the end of June and here we are, looking for 10 certified teaching positions. So, it's definitely having an impact on our schools and what we'd like to do to serve our kids here in the future."

And, the district is looking to fill many other positions as well. Lewandowski said they need a nurse, bus drivers, custodians, paraprofessionals, a water safety instructor, and more.

"With the county, we've registered four routes," Lewandowski said. "But, we've also registered just a three route system as well because we're worried about not being able to hire bus drivers. We raised our bus driving route rate to $25 an hour and still, even at $25 an hour, we're not attracting that fourth person."

Lewandowski said they are using emergency authorizations to try to fill the open teaching positions. An emergency authorization is when the applicant has a bachelors degree and experience in the field, but not a teaching certificate.

He said they may also look at foreign exchange teachers.

Lewandowski said the pandemic played a role in not being able to recruit teachers like normal, but that isn't the only reason for the shortage.

"Well, this has been anticipated by the profession for probably the last 20 years," he said. "And, now we're seeing it come to fruition. There are just not as many people going into the industry. That's one thing. And, then on top of it, the workforce in general is depleted. We don't have as many people who are working or want to work. I can't even believe we have an unemployment rate."

He said he is hoping Governor Gianforte's initiative to bring people back to Montana will help.

He also said changes to the retirement system would help.

"There are some hiccups with the retirement system that don't allow people to come back right away, " he said. "And, they can only make so much money. So, there are limitations to how much they can work. I would like to see those things loosened up. I would like to see our legislature get to work on those things and say, 'Hey, listen, we want those folks who are retired and still want to work and feel like they have something to offer, to be able to receive their retirement benefits and still serve the communities they work in' because I think we have a few here in Colstrip."

"I can't believe we're the only system out there that's this short teachers and this short staff," he added. "And, we have to find a way to fix it, find a way to address it, because our youth depend upon it."