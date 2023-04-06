YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - Winter was colder in Yellowstone National Park this season.

The park says data from the National Weather Service (NWS) shows they received 113-137% snowpack at various locations, with below-average temps in Mammoth and Old Faithful, ranking this winter as the top five and top three coldest, respectively, in recorded history.

NWS says we might actually get to see spring soon, but temperatures will continue to be below normal for this time of year.

As a result of warmer weather in the park, NWS is reporting a slow melt is anticipated through the weekend, however, temperatures well above freezing could result in a bit of additional snowmelt, which could result in a bit of additional snowmelt coming down the hills into local drainages.