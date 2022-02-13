Red Lodge, Mont. - A Montana firefighter is still recovering after suffering second and third degree burns from head to toe fighting the Harris Fire near Joliet in July 2021.

"This is the best thing that ever happened to me and the worst thing that ever happened to me, but I choose to make it the best," Red Lodge Firefighter Dan Steffensen said of being burned.

Dan Steffensen was battling the Harris Fire on July 16 when he was hurt. Steffensen said he and another firefighter were working together when the wind suddenly shifted:

"The flame height was about two feet and it wasn't moving. There was no wind, just a touch. So, we did what we do best. We attacked that fire. We were making really good headway. And, then, we were re-setting to go down another edge. I looked to my left and there was a 20- foot- high wall of flame coming at us fast."

Steffensen said they ran for the truck, but he didn't get there in time.

"It was incredibly hot," he added.

"It came so fast. There was no time to do anything, but try to keep going. It was so fast"

Steffensen said he didn't feel any pain as the fire burned over him:

"There was no pain. I looked down and saw the flames come out under the truck. And, I just said, 'This is not going to end well.' It was not scary. It was not concerning. It was not painful. It was an issue. And I knew we had to get out of there quickly or we were both going to die. And we did."

Steffensen suffered third degree burns on his legs, arms, and torso. His ears were severely damaged. However, he didn't immediately realize he was hurt.

"I did not think I was hurt. They told me I had to go to the hospital and I argued. Eventually, Joliet EMS took us to St. Vincent. We walked in. The doctor spent two seconds looking at me and said, 'You've got to go to Utah.' I was surprised. Again, I didn't think I was hurt.