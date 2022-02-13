Red Lodge, Mont. - A Montana firefighter is still recovering after suffering second and third degree burns from head to toe fighting the Harris Fire near Joliet in July 2021.
"This is the best thing that ever happened to me and the worst thing that ever happened to me, but I choose to make it the best," Red Lodge Firefighter Dan Steffensen said of being burned.
Dan Steffensen was battling the Harris Fire on July 16 when he was hurt. Steffensen said he and another firefighter were working together when the wind suddenly shifted:
"The flame height was about two feet and it wasn't moving. There was no wind, just a touch. So, we did what we do best. We attacked that fire. We were making really good headway. And, then, we were re-setting to go down another edge. I looked to my left and there was a 20- foot- high wall of flame coming at us fast."
Steffensen said they ran for the truck, but he didn't get there in time.
"It was incredibly hot," he added.
"It came so fast. There was no time to do anything, but try to keep going. It was so fast"
Steffensen said he didn't feel any pain as the fire burned over him:
"There was no pain. I looked down and saw the flames come out under the truck. And, I just said, 'This is not going to end well.' It was not scary. It was not concerning. It was not painful. It was an issue. And I knew we had to get out of there quickly or we were both going to die. And we did."
Steffensen suffered third degree burns on his legs, arms, and torso. His ears were severely damaged. However, he didn't immediately realize he was hurt.
"I did not think I was hurt. They told me I had to go to the hospital and I argued. Eventually, Joliet EMS took us to St. Vincent. We walked in. The doctor spent two seconds looking at me and said, 'You've got to go to Utah.' I was surprised. Again, I didn't think I was hurt.
She said, 'Your throat has some damage. We need to intubate you now before it swells shut.' She said, 'You'll wake up in Utah.' She didn't tell me it would be 23 days later because that's the time I spent in the coma."
Steffensen spent 23 days in a coma and 65 days altogether in the burn unit.
"One of the things when I woke up, I looked over and saw my son who I had not talked to in five years and seen in ten years," Steffensen said. "All of my family stepped up to the point of distraction. And it was amazing to see Will."
Red Lodge Fire Rescue Chief Tom Kuntz said the fire department immediately focused on supporting Steffensen.
"When we knew that Dan was going to be flown from Billings to Salt Lake, we arranged to have firefighters from Unified Fire in Salt Lake meet him at the airport," Kuntz said. "Then, I flew to Salt Lake to be with him."
Initially, Steffensen was supposed to be there for six months.
"I was decidedly unhappy about that," he said. "I was going to find a way to shorten that. And the only way you can do that is to work hard."
He had to learn to walk and feed himself again.
"Physical therapy is not easy, but the physical therapists down there are utterly amazing people. They can get you to do things. I tried to eat ice cubes from a cup one day with a spoon. And I could get it this far. There was no way I was going to get it to my mouth. And I was very frustrated. I thought I was never going to be able to feed myself. And I started crying because I was really unsettled. The physical therapist just looked at me and he said, 'We'll get you to that. Don't worry about it.' And they did."
Steffensen's had 14 surgeries. He said the hardest part was wound care, which happened daily:
"That is about as painful a thing as I've ever gone through in my life. And I hope to never, ever go through that again."
Dan worked hard and progressed faster than expected with the support of family, friends, the community and medical personnel.
"They finally decided I didn't need the walker when they saw me walking around holding it. And then, I think part of the reason they asked me to leave the hospital was because they got tired of looking for me."
From the time of his injury to now, Steffensen said he has received a tremendous outpouring of support:
"Unified Fire in Salt Lake had a firefighter either in my room or outside the door the first week I was there. I will never forget what they did for me."
"The high school football team asked me to come to a ceremony at the beginning of the game, the coin flip. They were going to have me coin flip. I said, 'My thumb won't do that, so we'll have the referee do that.' The young men were amazing. They were good kids. They were nice to me on both sides of the field. And then, they gave me a football that had been signed by everybody on the team. Eventually, they gave me a book with pictures of all of that."
"I also got an amazingly beautiful volleyball signed by all all of the girls volleyball team. And just so many people that were trying to raise money. I can't even begin to tell you how many of those folks there were."
"I couldn't go into a restaurant without somebody buying my dinner, somebody buying my lunch, somebody buying my breakfast."
Steffensen said an amazing benefactor in town flew him back to Red Lodge when he left the burn center in September.
"I talked to Tom the night before and said, 'Tom I just want to sneak in and go home.' He said, "That ain't happening.' It didn't happen because, again, this town embraced me. We pulled in and there were hundreds of people there."
In addition, Steffensen received quilts, cards and decorations for his home. He also received 80 pounds of T-shirts from fire departments all over the United States, as well as Canada and Germany. His daughter is making them into a quilt.
Steffensen continues to do physical therapy and wound care at home. Right now, he's waiting to hear if he will need another surgery on his leg.
Steffensen plans to fight fires again, hopefully, starting in May.
"I want to get back to fire," he said. "I promised myself I would get back. And I will."