BILLINGS, Mont. - January is National Blood Donor Month, often celebrated as a time to thank all those who donated blood and motivate others to do the same for saving countless lives.

Vitalant Blood Donation offers a friendly environment where anyone who is a first-time donor can get their questions answered and fears eased.

Matthew Taggart, who has been a Donor Care Team Leader at Vitalant for eight and half years said that unlike hospitals who require people to fast before they get their blood work done, most blood donation centers ask their donors to have a low-fat meal with plenty of fluids before their blood donation appointment.

"If it's in the morning time, a good breakfast, such as eggs, toast, a protein with it and typically 45 mins to an hour prior to you coming in gives your body time to absorb that meal and minimizes any discomfort. We also want you to be hydrated because you are losing fluids throughout the donation. By replenishing that prior to and during the donation, just helps kind of keep those fluid levels up,” explained Taggart.

While emphasizing on the importance of blood donation, he also said when one person donates blood, it directly impacts the whole community.

“I have met donors who personally needed a blood transfusion. So, we hear stories every day and it does impact. I mean, that’s the one good thing is how humanizing it is. You see direct results from the efforts that we make and what our community makes," said Taggart.

Giving blood is a small way to make a much larger impact on the community.

Each donor saves at least three other lives. So, this month, make sure you are volunteering to save lives!