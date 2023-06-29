MONTANA - As the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act approaches, digital accessibility is a big issue.

"That law specifically requires that people with disabilities have access to all aspects of public life, regardless of the fact that they have a disability," Director of the Rocky Mountain ADA Center Emily Shuman said.

"Since the ADA was passed in 1990, it didn't specifically address digital accessibility because that really wasn't a thing in 1990," she added. "The Internet barely existed at that point. Certainly, people were not living their lives on the Internet, you know, the way we are now."

Shuman pointed to commerce, education, connecting and work that all take place online now.

"Technology is changing so rapidly right now that it doesn't make it easy for people with adaptive needs to keep up," Assistive Technology Instructor with the Montana Association for the Blind Ed Worrell said. "Because the adaptive technology unfortunately does not change as rapidly as the rest of the technology world."

Worrell is blind himself. He said one way to ensure websites are accessible is to involve people with disabilities in the design process.

"If you are looking at making a website or software more accessible, get people with disabilities involved at an early time," he said. "Get them involved from the beginning because it takes time to do the accessibility properly. And don't just assume that this is going to work for somebody. Actually have somebody with that disability, that screen reader or that adaptive software or hardware, test it for you."

"Understand that this isn't just a privilege or an extra fun thing that we're asking for," Shuman said. "This is really necessary for us to participate in daily life."

Shuman said things like adding captions on videos and text descriptions of images help increase accessibility for everyone.

Web content accessibility guidelines are available here. More information is available here.