Thirteen people saved from building fire by a 5-year-old boy

A hero can be anyone, even a five-year-old boy.

Thirteen people were saved after a boy saw their building was on fire early Saturday morning in Chicago.

The hero's name is Jayden Smith.

Jayden woke up in the middle of the night to see fire and smoke.

He immediately got his aunt and said: "we need to get out."

His aunt said she never smelled smoke, and the fire alarms did not go off.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Seven adults and six kids were displaced, and the Red Cross is assisting them.

Thirteen people evacuated the building, all because Jayden did his part.