BILLINGS, Mont. - This week, Thirsty Street Brewing announced this weekend will be the final one at their taproom location downtown.

Thirsty Street has a second location at 'The Garage,' which they purchased in 2020, and they are going to consolidate their business to that one location.

The owners say the brewing capacity at the garage is much greater, which will help them continue to grow and increase distribution.

"The brewing capacity was there; it was a lot bigger, this was pretty tiny and we wanted to grow. The music venue was exciting to us... we love live music and want to support that... Basically having the two places got to be too much for us,” said owner, Jill Dawson.

The garage is also a great venue for live music and they're excited to bring that to billings.

The taproom has been there for six years, and in the end, having both locations was a bit too much to manage. But they're excited to commit their focus to the other location.

“We are excited to focus on the garage location,” Dawson said. “We moved the brewing operation there so all operations will be at the garage location and we are excited to make the garage have equally as good of vibes as the taproom does and hope to see all of our followers there.”

Dawson says they have some plans in the works to improve the atmosphere at the garage.. And is thankful for all the good memories with customers for the last six years at the taproom.

"This location has so many good memories. We have the mug clubbers, live music here [at the taproom] multiple times, and just the customers and the staff and the vibe,” Dawson said.

She says the last couple of days have been busy and if you want to get a pint for the last time at the taproom.. Saturday is their last day open there.