BALLANTINE, Mont. - A third suspect was charged Wednesday in the death of a man at a motel in Ballantine last November.

China Dawn Davis, 30, is charged with felony deliberate homicide with a weapons enhancement for her role in the death of Carl Archer, 53.

According to authorities, Archer was found dead in a motel room of the Tiger Town Motel on S. 16th Rd.

Davis's co-defendants are James Eder and Charlie Reimers.

Eder is charged with felony deliberate homicide, suspected of fatally shooting Archer. And Reimers is charged with felony deliberate homicide by accountability for his role in helping Eder flee the scene of the crime.

Court documents say during the interview at the time of the incident Davis admitted to meeting the victim in the motel room with another woman to get methamphetamines. She says while they were in the room there was a knock on the door and Eder entered with a rifle raised.

Davis said she heard a shot and saw Archer fall to the floor before Eder ran out of the room.

At the time of the incident Davis was not arrested, but was booked in April 2020 on several charges, including deliberate homicide.

Documents read that Davis provided another statement to law enforcement a few months later, saying she and Eder had initially planned to rob the victim, and chose a gun to commit the crime.

Davis pleaded not guilty to the charge Wednesday. Her bail is set at $500,000. Her next court appearance is not yet scheduled.