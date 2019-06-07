A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place in the Shepherd in the early morning hours of Monday, June 3rd. The shooting sent one adult male and one juvenile male to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

34-year-old Kelly Ray Dolman was arrested without incident in the evening hours of Thursday, June 6th. The Montana Violent Offender Task Force apprehended the suspect at the BYOB Laundry on Broadwater Avenue.

Dolman was booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on a parole violation and failure to update his registration as a violent offender. There have not been any charges made related to the shooting at this time.

Dolman is the third suspect to be booked, along with Gregory Johnson and James Higgins.

Gregory Johnson was arrested Monday afternoon. Court documents say Johnson told authorities he and two other men went to the house in Shepherd to confront another person about a prior drug deal. Johnson went on to say one of those two men fired a gun at a man who was inside the house.

James Higgins was arrested on Tuesday morning at a residence in Billings. Sheriff Mike Linder with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's office says Higgins had a possible bullet wound injury when he was located. The injury does not appear to be life threatening.

Johnson and Higgins are each charged with two counts of assault with a weapon.

There has been no other information released about the conditions of the two males injured.

No other individuals are being sought at this time and the investigation is ongoing.