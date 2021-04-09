Third program from Bighorn Canyon Spring Speaker Series set for April 15

LOVELL, Wyo. - Bighorn Canyon announced they are once again partnering with Powell Valley Community Education (PVCE) to present the Bighorn Canyon Spring Speaker Series.

Throughout the series, they said a variety of topics will be covered. Presentations will be presented in person and streamed on the PVCE Facebook page live at www.facebook.com/PowellValleyCommunityEd.

Two educational programs have already been presented by Ranger Todd Johnson and Archeologist Richard Olsen, according to a release.

The program on April 15, will be presented by Ranger Christy Fleming. It is titled, “ Caroline Lockhart and her Many Characters.” This program will explore Lockhart’s use of the people she interacted with daily as characters in her book. Fleming will focus on three of Lockhart’s novels and the locals that are said to be the basis for the characters. The program will start at 6:30 p.m. at the NWC Fagerberg Building, room 70.

In May, Ranger Jen will share her 10 favorite hikes in and around Bighorn Canyon. All will be day trips from the Lovell/Powell area and are family and pet friendly. The program will be May 13, in the NWC Fagerberg Building, room 70, at 6:30 p.m.

For additional information about this program, you can go to the Powell Valley Community Education website at nwc.edu/pvce/ or contact Christy Fleming, Chief of Interpretation at Bighorn Canyon, at 307-548-5402.

You can also follow their social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.