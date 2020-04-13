Third grader creates the '10 Bag Challenge'

BILLINGS, Mont. - Earth Day is almost a week away, nine-year-old Cooper Bailey and his mother Jane Bailey are challenging you to the "10 Bag Challenge".

With school out, Cooper and his mother started taking walks to get some air, but during their stroll they noticed the streets were covered with trash. Seeing the overpasses riddled with garbage, Cooper and his mother decided to bring trash bags along and pick up the trash, to make the streets a little bit cleaner.

Cooper and his mom decided to turn their good deed into a challenge. They took to Facebook posting a video asking other to join in on the fun. They are challenging people to pick up at least 10 bags of trash by May 1st.

Anyone, anywhere can join in, all that you have to do is go outside and pick up trash.

Cooper says so far he has almost 40 people joining in. With participants in Montana, Idaho, Mexico and even Alaska. So far Big Timber has collected over 128 bags.

Cooper is excited to see who else will join the challenge and make their neighborhoods a little cleaner.

"It means a lot to me, I personally think that our state should be more cleaner," says Cooper.

Cooper is keeping track of everyone participating, by having them comment on his mother's Facebook page with their city and state.

If you're interested in joining, you can leave your comment here.