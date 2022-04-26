BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings woman said someone drilled a hole in the gas tank of her husband's work truck on April 20. The truck was outside their home on the Billings South Side.

Alyssa Ray said her husband noticed a problem when he went to run an errand and saw the gas tank was on empty.

"He was driving and the gas light was flashing at him," she said. "He was like, 'I just filled up. There's no way I need gas.' He thought it was crazy. And then, he thought, 'Maybe I'm going crazy. I don't know. Maybe I didn't fill up with gas.' That's when he went to the gas station. He put the pump in to pump gas. And, all he heard, it sounded like someone was pouring fuel out of a five-gallon bucket. It was just running all through the parking lot. It was just pouring out the side of the gas tank."

"You can see someone drilled a hole," she added. "It's about this size, about the size of a quarter, in the side of his gas tank."

Ray said the repair will cost $1,600.

"They have to order a new fuel tank because obviously, it's plastic. So, it can't be repaired," she said. "Now we just wait."

Ray said the company will pay for the repair, but it still makes her nervous. She and her family just moved to Billings in November 2021. She said they have all of their cars behind locked gates now. They have also installed security cameras.

Lt. Matt Lennick with the Billings Police Department said there were two reports of gas theft in Billings in April. He said damage to the gas tank is not common.

Lt. Lennick recommended people use locking gas caps where possible. He also advised parking in well-lit areas where the car can be watched by yourself, neighbors or security cameras. Finally, he said you should report the theft to police, even if you have minimal evidence.