HUNTLEY, Mont. - A Huntley woman is seeing an increasing demand for her mini cows.

Kylie Walker grew up participating in ranching and rodeo. A few years ago, she decided to think smaller:

"About three, three and a half years ago, I was talking with my best friend. We were talking about Scottish Highlands. I'm Scottish/Irish. We thought they would be cool to get into. And it opened up a whole other world of mini cows."

Walker started KOW'S mini COW'S, a business selling mini and micro mini cows.

"We love them and they're fun," she continued.

Walker has 17 mini and micro mini cows right now, with seven calves on the way. As part of the growing demand, she has a waiting list for the calves.

She said the micro mini cows don't get any larger than 36 inches. The minis are between 36-48 inches.

"We just keep growing cause I call it my addiction. I'm always sharing with the girls at work, 'Look at what I bought again.' I got them all paid off this last year, so now I'm growing. There's not a huge market here in Montana, so I'm kind of growing that."

Walker said there are buyers from California to New York.

"A lot of people that have small acre farms," she added. "Especially over East, they'll have two or three acres. And they want to know, 'Can I raise something on that?' And these guys do pretty well on that."

Walker said all of her customers so far have bought calves as pets.

"They eat half as much," she said. "And they're just fun to be around."

"It's been a fun adventure and it keeps growing," she added. "And I've met so many people."

More information about Kylie Walkers mini cows can be found here.