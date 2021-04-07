MONTANA - A woman in Red Lodge lost almost $2,000 when she tried to buy a puppy online. Now, she wants to warn others.

Leslie Bachman spent a few months looking for a puppy for her six-year-old granddaughter. She thought she found the perfect puppy at thecrowncavoodles.com. Instead of a puppy, Bachman found a scam.

"He appealed to me to send him some money," Bachman said. "It was significantly less than everything on the websites where we had previously looked. So, I went ahead and sent him some money. So, the puppy was supposed to here Friday. And, I got no word that next day... got a little nervous. I kept texting him. And, then the courier called. He said the courier rejected the crate. This was on a Thursday and he was supposed to be here Friday. So, I ended up sending more money for a new crate."

In total, Bachman paid $1,985.00 for the puppy.

She said she was told to meet at the airport to pick up the puppy.

"Anyway, I went to the airport at 10 at night and no puppy came," she said. "My granddaughter was in the backseat crying. I was in tears."

Her granddaughter had already named the puppy "Molly Angel."

"We bought toys. We bought leashes," Bachman said. "We actually bought her a little name tag, "Molly Angel Bachman." I just don't want anyone else to go through this. It's just horrible."

"They are so good at what they do," she added. "It's disgusting."

Bachman went to the Red Lodge police who are now investigating.

"It took about a week to get over the shock," she said. "I was just in shock. I just couldn't believe people could be so mean, so cruel."

The Better Business Bureau said:

"Incredibly, experts believe at least 80% of the sponsored advertising links that appear in an internet search for pets may be fraudulent."

The Better Business Bureau advises inspecting an animal in person before paying any money. And, they say to pay by credit card if you do make an online purchase.

Puppyscam.com said some red flags to watch out for when shopping online include no physical address on the website and prices that sound too good to be true.