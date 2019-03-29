Therapy dog makes rounds at Billings hospital

A Billing's hospital has a program they say can lower blood pressure, have a calming effect and provide stress relief. It is called "pet therapy."

Parvin is one of four therapy dogs here at St. Vincent Healthcare and officials tell me they are hoping to grow the program, so they can eventually have a dog here everyday.

Parvin has been a therapy dog for about six months.

Polly Albertson is a patient at St Vincent. She says that Parvin is very calming.

Albertson said, "I think he's great. He's so pretty and so nice, and calm. And, I wouldn't mind having him!"

Breyon Arisland, Pet Therapy Volunteer, said, "We walk into a hallway- the nurses flood him, all sorts of workers around here and it's all about him. And, there is nothing better in his life than when he's the center of attention."

If you are interested in becoming a pet therapy volunteer, you must be certified with Pet Partners, Delta, ITA or Therapy Dogs International.

You can contact Brenda Nagel, Volunteer Coordinator at St. Vincent Healthcare, at (406) 237-3376 for more information. She said that they are only looking for dogs to be therapy pets at this time.