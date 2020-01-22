Therapists help Hardin students grieve classmate

Therapists are helping students and staff in Hardin schools grieve the loss of 16-year-old Selena Not Afraid. Selena was last seen on New Years Day. Law enforcement found her body on January 20 at 10:33 a. m. about a mile from the rest area where she was last seen.

Hardin Superintendent Chad Johnson said about 30-40 people are available right now to help students and staff.

Some of those people have driven hours to help, like Katherine Howe of HOPE and her K9, Layla.

Howe said she and Layla visit with students. Layla brings a smile to those who need it.

She said, "It's a sad day here, but a dog gives a little bit of joy in a hard situation. Anywhere you take a dog where people don't expect to see a dog, people kind of go, 'Oh, it's a dog!' And, they smile. So, that's what we bring to a situation like this... the ability to smile in a hard situation."

Hardin Superintendent Chad Johnson said, "Our message to the staff at that point was 'We are here to support you.' This is not only for student grief support, but this is for adult staff."

The community also gathered in Billings for a candlelight vigil at Swords Park. The vigil took place on January 21. There were songs and prayer, and talk of the impact Selena had on everyone around her.

A funeral is planned for Selena Not Afraid on Sunday, January 26, at 1 p.m. at Hardin High School.