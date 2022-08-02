The summertime not only brings warmer weather but the crime like theft and burglary around Billings increase as well.

According to the Billings Police Department in June of this year, there were 21 burglaries and 66 car break-ins in the Magic City.

Sargent Nate West of BPD says, it's normal for crime to go up in the summer.

He says no matter where you live, it's important to be vigilant and aware of your surroundings.

“In the south side, the heights, the northside of billings, there are night neighborhoods that fall in all those areas Billings is a beautiful community and what I would tell people is regardless of how safe you think your community is – every neighborhood in this community is targeted at some point. There is crime in your neighborhood -- I don’t care where you live in Billings – so it's important to take these simple steps to help better protect yourself and your property.” says Sgt. West

Sgt. West says some things you can do to keep your belongings safe are keep your doors locked, get surveillance equipment if you can, and get to know your neighbors so that you can know who is around you.

Mandy Leibrand, who lives on the south side of Billings.

She says, someone walked on her lawn off of the street and stole her son's bikes.

She tells me she remembers a time when you could leave your bike or car unlocked outside and not worry about it being gone in the morning.

“My oldest two are 22 and 19, I use to be able to tell them to go ride your bike, go outside and play, and come back when it's dark. You just can't do that anymore, we've gotten very comparable to Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, it's you know, we are in a bad drug pandemic

Mandy has lived in the magic city her whole life, but says because of the spike in crime over the years, it’s just not as magical as it used to be.