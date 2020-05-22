The Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary in red Lodge is preparing to reopen this Memorial Day weekend, but there are some new procedures in place for guests planning to make a visit.

Executive director Gary Robson says the sanctuary is taking a phased approach in their reopening in line with Governor Bullock's reopening plan for Montana.

For the first two weeks the sanctuary will only be open four days a week, Friday through Monday.

No more than 20 people will be allowed on the grounds at one time, and everyone will be required to wear a mask to tour the grounds.

No out of state visitors will be allowed, keeping with the governor's 14-day quarantine plan in phase one.

Robson says they're operating with the caution for the protection of everyone involved.

The sanctuary expects to go into phase two of reopening June 11th, which is when the sanctuary will add Thursday to their schedule.

Robson says the sanctuary thanks their visitors in advance for cooperating with the new safety rules.