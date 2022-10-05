BILLINGS, Mont. -- Today at the Yellowstone National Cemetery a memorial service was held for Unaccompanied Veterans.

This year there have been two dozen unaccompanied veterans honored at Yellowstone National Cemetery.

Volunteers and other veterans who do not know the soldiers personally, came to honor their fellow service members.

According to Montana Veteran Affairs Healthcare System, 1 out of 10 Montanans are veterans.

For those who pass away and are left at funeral homes with no one to claim them, the Yellowstone National Cemetery provides this quarterly ceremony to honor and lay to rest those men and women.

The service is open to the public to show their support.

Cemetery Manager, Stephan McCollum says, the Unaccompanied Veteran Memorial Ceremonies honor those who should never be forgotten.

"Even if I wasn't a veteran this is something that is important to take care of those who take care of us. Those that protect us gave up their lives for, or willing to give up their lives for the protection of our country and for what our democracy means." Stephan says.

McCollum says, volunteers and other veterans show up to these events because they care for and want to honor their fellow services members.

Greg Miller, a former Army service member attended today's ceremony. He says although he doesn't know any of the four veterans honored today, he still wanted to stand by in respect for their sacrifice for their country.