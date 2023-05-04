The Yellowstone County DUI Taskforce host the Big Sky Alcohol and Drug Symposium of 2023
BILLINGS, Mont. -- As state officials try and wrap their arms around a nationwide fentanyl crisis -- the Big Sky Alcohol and Drug Symposium took place Thursday and continues Friday at the Double Tree Hilton in Downtown Billings.
The Yellowstone County DUI Task Force hosted the event for attendees to learn more about the issues the county faces when it comes to substance use and abuse.
On the first day of a DUI Task Force experts discussed the growing concerns of substance abuse like drugs and alcohol in Montana as well as prevention and treatment.
Resident Agent in Charge of the DEA, Stacy Zinn said lethal drugs like fentanyl come into the US through the southwest border by Mexican and South American cartels. Zinn added once the drug hits Yellowstone the price increases.
"It can be as high as $35 or $22 I would say and if you continue going up toward reservations it can be as high as $80 to $100. so the profit margin is very lucrative for them and that's why they think Montana is the ideal place to sell their drugs," said Zinn
Zinn said one way the DEA is trying to tackle the drug crisis in Montana is by speaking with kids and teenagers about the importance of drug prevention.
"We will come into the classrooms or even come to the gymnasium and hold an honest drug conversation with them. so that has been our main focus with them for the last several years to get that message back out again, and it's not to really say 'drugs are bad we are out there to articulate the type of drugs in our community, what it can do to you, how it can change you and the potential risk of overdose or even overdose deaths."
The hope is that attendees will learn more about the issues the county faces when it comes to substance use and abuse.
