With the completely virtual auction, the museum received over 800 submissions of art from all over the country.

This year's Live Auction will be held during the entire last week of the event starting on March 1 and ending March 6.

One noticeable difference to art enthusiasts about this year's auction is that all the artwork can be viewed right now on the website, days before opening night.

Though things look different, one tradition is still alive. The museum will host three intimate Quick-Finish Nights featuring two artists per night. This is your opportunity to watch some of your favorite artists complete work in real-time, which will be auctioned off during the Live Auction portion of the event. You are asked to make a reservation in advance for those nights.

