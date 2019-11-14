The Vatican opens a free clinic for the poor in St. Peter's Square

The Vatican has opened a free clinic for the poor in St. Peter's Square.

The mobile clinic opened in the heart of Vatican City ahead of the World Day of Peace for the poor.

Pope Francis will observe the day on Sunday.

In the clinic's waiting room, about two dozen men and a few women waited their turn for free check-ups.

The clinic is staffed by volunteer doctors from Rome's hospitals or other health clinics and nurses from the Italian Red Cross.

They are taking shifts running lab tests and seeing patients from 8 am to 10 pm each day.

Pope Francis will celebrate mass in St. Peter's Basilica Sunday to mark the third World Day of Peace.

After the mass, he is scheduled to have lunch with bout 15-hundred people in the Vatican's Audience Hall.