CROW AGENCY, Mont. - The Supreme Court of the United States is tasked with determining if native police have the authority to question non-native people on roads bordering the reservation.

The case comes as prosecutors question whether lower courts erred in suppressing evidence collected during an incident five years ago in Montana.

It was Feb. 26, 2016 on Highway 212, where Indian Highway Safety Officer James Saylor arrested Joshua Cooley after finding several guns and 356 grams of methamphetamine inside his vehicle.

Cooley was arrested on the Crow Indian Reservation and indicted in U.S. District Court.

During Cooley's trial, the district court granted a motion to suppress evidence from Officer Saylor's search. Citing the Indian Civil Rights Act, the court ruled Saylor acted outside his authority by conducting an "unreasonable search and seizure" on a non-Indian.

The courts concluded Officer Saylor's observations of bloodshot eyes, wads of cash and seemingly untruthful responses from Cooley did not warrant a search.

The court pointed out that Indian tribes can only charge and punish Native Americans, but acknowledged that tribes retain the power to investigate crimes committed by non-Indians on tribal land.

Ultimately the courts ruled "the power to detain non-Indians on public rights-of-way for 'obvious' or 'apparent' violations of state or federal law does not allow officers to search a known non-Indian for the purpose of finding evidence of a crime."

Audio of the hearing will be streaming on the Supreme Court's website Tuesday, which starts at 8 a.m. local time.